Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,888,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Leidos Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.00 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

