Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.48.

