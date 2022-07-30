Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 440 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

