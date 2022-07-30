Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $574.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.22 and a 200-day moving average of $589.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML Company Profile



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

