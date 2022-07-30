Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,948 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $65,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.54. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

