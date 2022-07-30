Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 64,410 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $66,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

