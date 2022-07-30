Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,802 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 652.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 103,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 89,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

