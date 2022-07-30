14,200 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 226,901 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $3,455,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $4,607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 596.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 149,906 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.89%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNK. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

