Versor Investments LP Purchases 5,310 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after acquiring an additional 174,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,866,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.85 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

