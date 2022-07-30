GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GATX were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GATX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $100.25 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

