Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,721 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.2 %

MUSA stock opened at $284.36 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $294.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

