Versor Investments LP Invests $347,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WEX by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 713,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,195,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WEX opened at $166.21 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.