Versor Investments LP Invests $347,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,070,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $245.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

