7,311 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.
Insider Activity
Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE NUS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.
Nu Skin Enterprises Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
