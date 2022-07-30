7,311 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

