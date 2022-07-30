Versor Investments LP Makes New $357,000 Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,078 shares of company stock valued at $233,265. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

BLFS opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $817.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

