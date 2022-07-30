Versor Investments LP Has $354,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

