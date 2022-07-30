Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Graco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

