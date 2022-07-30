Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RE opened at $261.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $245.79 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

