7,092 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

