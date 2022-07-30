Versor Investments LP Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 120.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $40.84 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.