Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $3,615,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

