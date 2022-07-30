Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

