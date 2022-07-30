Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.48 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

