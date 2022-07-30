Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $13,539,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,101. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

NYSE NEWR opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

