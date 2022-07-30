2,058 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

