Versor Investments LP Has $379,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

