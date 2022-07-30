Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Popular by 3,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 1.3 %

Popular stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

