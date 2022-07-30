McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $289.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

