Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.72.

CNI opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

