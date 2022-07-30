F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FXLV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

F45 Training Stock Performance

Shares of FXLV opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth $4,659,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in F45 Training by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F45 Training by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

