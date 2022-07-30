Citigroup Trims Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price to $70.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

