Versor Investments LP Has $384,000 Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 738 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 28.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

