19,851 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.