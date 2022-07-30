Citigroup Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.82. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Get Rating

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

