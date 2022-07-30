Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOF. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

