Versor Investments LP Invests $388,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

