abrdn plc Takes $6.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

