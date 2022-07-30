Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,442 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACM Research by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $912.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACMR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.