Versor Investments LP Invests $399,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 136,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,647 shares of company stock worth $12,702,292. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUOL opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

