abrdn plc Sells 33,917 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,917 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

