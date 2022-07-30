Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

