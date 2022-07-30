abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.



