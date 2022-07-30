Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:J opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

