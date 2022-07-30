abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $468,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

