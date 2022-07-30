Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,663 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.27. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

