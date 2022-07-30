Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

