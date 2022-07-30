Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.