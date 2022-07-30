Leuthold Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 147,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 79,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.