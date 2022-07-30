The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

