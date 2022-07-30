Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 109,127 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Synovus Financial worth $76,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

